Israeli Air Forces hit Hamas radicals in former Gaza school compound — army

TEL AVIV, August 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas militants inside the command center of this radical movement, located in a compound that once housed the Salah al-Din school in Gaza City, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces has said.

"Hamas militants used the compound as a hideout and as a base for planning and carrying out attacks against Israel," the statement reads. Hamas "systematically violates international law" by using "civilian infrastructure" and the population of the Gaza Strip "for terrorist activities," the Israeli military added.

"Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to ease the risk of harm to civilians," the press office said.