Kiev raising stakes with Kursk Region, says Lukashenko about Ukraine's raid

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. As it carried out "an operation" in the Kursk Region Kiev raised the stakes, expecting to win better positions if the talks start, though now this strategy will not work, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"I agree with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin when he said that a struggle of raising the stakes is underway, that they [the Ukrainian authorities] would like to win a stronger position in the event of talks. However, another question arises: who will hold talks with them in such a situation and in similar [situations]? This is why it is wrong to raise the stakes, this is not the case," he said.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. According to the latest reports, 12 civilians have been killed, while 140 people, including ten children, have suffered injuries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 3,160 troops, 44 tanks and 43 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.