MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda said it is unaware about his reported agreement with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to blow up the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.

"The case is being investigated by Germany. Poland is unaware of the details of the investigation," Duda's office spokesman Wojciech Kolarski told Polsat television.

August Hanning, who served as director of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service from 1998-2005, said earlier on Thursday that the Polish and Ukrainian president apparently agreed to cooperate in sabotaging the underwater pipelines as this "terrorist act" could not have been just a private initiative.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the plan to sabotage the Nord Stream and Nord Stream - 2 pipelines, but sought to cancel his decision after the CIA learned about it.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.