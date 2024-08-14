German Office of Federal Prosecutor mum on Nord Stream arrest warrant

BERLIN, August 14. /TASS/. The German Office of General Prosecutor does not comment on mass media reports about issuance of an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of being involved in explosions at Nord Stream pipeline, a spokesperson of the office told TASS.

"We usually do not comment on mass media reports and do not comment on arrest warrants," she said, replying to a request for comment on the publication in the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier, citing a joint investigation with ARD television and the Die Zeit newspaper, that the German Office of Federal Prosecutor issued the arrest warrant for the diving instructor. According to the news outlet, this refers to Ukrainian national Vladimir Ts., a diving school employee. He resided in Poland lately, the news outlet said. According to available data, he is now hiding himself. The German Office of General Prosecutor suspects two more Ukrainian diving instructors in being involved in the sabotage act at the Nord Stream pipelines, with a woman among them, the news outlet added.