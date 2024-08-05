Iranian politician says Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death

DUBAI, August 5. /TASS/. Mohammad Qasim Osmani, a member of Iran's Majlis (parliament), has threatened that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Tehran.

"I hope that another Operation True Promise (a massive Iranian missile and drone strike on Israeli territory on April 13 - TASS) will be carried out as a blood avenge for Ismail Haniyeh. We do not agree to anything less than Netanyahu's death," the IRIB TV channel quoted Osmani as saying during a parliamentary session. Osmani said Israel is "so impudent" that it dares "shed the blood of a guest in Tehran."

Iran will select the right moment to avenge Haniyeh's death, Osmani vowed.

On July 31, Hamas said Haniyeh died as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Haniyeh was killed by a short-range projectile armed with 7 kg warhead. His assassination was organized by Israel with US support. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would be severely punished for the killing of the Palestinian politician.