Maduro wins Venezuela’s presidential election — Electoral Council

CARACAS, July 29. /TASS/. Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has won the presidential election, getting re-elected for a third six-year term, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela Elvis Amoroso said.

According to the council’s first statement, after counting 80% of ballots, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters or 51.2%. His main opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez who is representing right-wing parties, has garnered 4,445,978 votes or 44.2%, another 4.6% in total voted for eight other candidates.