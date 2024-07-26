Hezbollah opens fire at Israeli planes in Lebanese skies

BEIRUT, July 26. /TASS/. Air defenses of Lebanon’s Shia militia Hezbollah opened fire at Israeli planes that crossed into the Lebanese airspace, forcing them to turn back to the border, Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel.

"Our fighters from air defense units used surface-to-air guided missiles to obstruct enemy planes and force them to leave the airspace of Lebanon," the group said. "Fire from the ground forced pilots to turn back towards the border."

Earlier, the Al Mayadeen television reported that an Israeli fighter jet delivered a strike on Hezbollah’s outpost in southern Lebanon.

Israeli air raids were reported in at least three Lebanese settlements on Thursday. As a result, one Shia militiaman was killed and two others were wounded.