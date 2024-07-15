Slovak legislature refuses to consider condemning alleged Russian strike on Kiev hospital

BRATISLAVA, July 15. /TASS/. The National Council of Slovakia refused to consider a resolution condemning Russia over the alleged strike on Kiev's children’s hospital, said Michal Simecka, leader of the largest opposition party Progressive Slovakia.

"The coalition has just refused to condemn Russia's attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. At the beginning of the parliamentary session, we, as Progressive Slovakia, proposed this resolution, but it failed to gain support," he wrote on X.

The Aktuality news website reported that 78 votes were required to put the resolution on the agenda, but only 41 lawmakers voted in favor of the move.

"Were you there?" Slovak National Party lawmaker Pavel Luptak said, as he made the case that legislators could not prove Russia is to blame for the strike.

Ukraine accused Russia of striking civilian facilities in Kiev, such as the Okhmatdet hospital. Moscow denied these allegations as having no basis in reality, and said instead that the hospital was hit by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that in retaliation to Ukrainian attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia, a precision strike was carried out on July 8 against Ukrainian defense industry sites and airbases, and the goals of the strike were accomplished. The Defense Ministry said photos and videos from the scene confirmed that the destruction was caused by a falling Ukrainian air defense missile.