NATO to support integrated air, missile defense network for Ukraine — statement

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. NATO will support design and implementation of an integrated air and missile defense architecture for Ukraine, says a joint statement, issued by the heads of state and government participating in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington.

"NATO will support and advise on the design and implementation of an integrated air and missile defense architecture for Ukraine, to enable the most efficient use of Ukraine’s air and missile defense capabilities and support its transition to full interoperability with NATO," the document says.