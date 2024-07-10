Poland not to down missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s consent — Defense Ministry

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. Poland will not satisfy Ukraine’s request to down missiles over its territory, unless NATO supports it, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who is currently at the NATO summit in Washington, said.

"Unless NATO makes such decision, Poland will not make it independently," the defense minister told the Polskie Radio.

Previously, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the US is skeptical about the idea of intercepting missiles travelling over Western Ukraine from Polish territory. Washington believes that this could lead to an escalation of an armed conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

Following the negotiations with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Polish President Donald Tusk claimed that Warsaw will discuss the option of downing missiles travelling close to the Polish border with its NATO allies. The clause on the necessity to begin this discussion has been included in the bilateral agreement on long-term security and defense cooperation that was signed by Tusk and Zelensky in Warsaw on the same day. On July 9, Pentagon Spokesman Matthew Miller said that the Polish initiative could be discussed at the NATO summit in Washington.