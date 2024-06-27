Malaysia to apply for BRICS membership in 2025 — Foreign Minister

HONG KONG, June 27. /TASS/. Malaysia will apply for BRICS membership in 2025, when the country will preside in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Brazil will have presidency in BRICS, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said, cited by South China Morning Post newspaper.

"Yes now Russia is the presidency, but next year it is Brazil. We want to join when we are the ASEAN chair, so we [will] negotiate with Brazil," the foreign minister said.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim said earlier that the country would soon start the formal process of joining BRICS.