G7 making groundless accusations toward non-parties to Ukraine conflict — China’s MFA

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Group of Seven leaders have been accusing third countries of participating in the ongoing Ukraine conflict instead of contributing to resolving it, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"The G7 should take pragmatic responsibility to promote the easing of the situation and create conditions to solve the political crisis, rather than making groundless accusation towards a non-party to the conflict," the spokesperson said as he responded to a draft statement ahead of a G7 summit coming later on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, G7 leaders are set to put pressure on Beijing to stop sustaining Moscow in the conflict.

World leaders may affirm their efforts to reduce their reliance on China, while reiterating that they are not intent on "harming" Beijing or thwarting its economic development, Bloomberg quoted the draft communique as reading. Also, G7 leaders are expected to point to "harmful overcapacity" in China that they will say creates "market distortions and global spillovers," Bloomberg added.

This year, Italy is hosting the G7 summit as Group of Seven leaders gather in southern Italy’s Apulia on June 13-15. Discussions are expected to focus on Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and immigration issues.