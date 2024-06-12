Italy invites Indian, Brazilian leaders to take part in G7 summit

ROME, June 12. /TASS/. Italy, which holds the G7 presidency, invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva to attend the G7 summit from June 13-15, according to data from the group’s website.

The Italian cabinet said all invited participants confirmed they will attend. Both the Indian and the Brazilian leaders earlier said they would accept the invitation.

Also invited are the leaders of Argentina, Algeria, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania (which holds presidency of the African Union), the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Tunisia and some international organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank. It has also been reported that Pope Francis will take part.