More than 630 health workers killed in Gaza since tensions escalated

DUBAI, May 13. /TASS/. More than 630 employees of medical institutions in the Gaza Strip have been killed since October 7 last year, Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, among those killed are 500 doctors and male nurses, as well as 138 female nurses. As the TV channel notes, Israel strikes various medical facilities, hospitals, and ambulance staff in the course of military operations.

In late April, the World Health Organization (WHO) told TASS that more than 430 attacks on the Gaza health care system have been recorded since October 2023. As many as 722 people have been killed and another 924 have been injured.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported in the West Bank.