Iranian consulate in Paris denies sappers access after intruder detained

PARIS, April 19. /TASS/. Employees of the Iranian consulate in Paris did not allow mine clearance specialists to search the building of the diplomatic mission after detaining a man who threatened to blow himself up, the BFMTV TV channel reported citing a source.

According to the channel, law enforcement officers inspected the car of the attacker, but did not find any explosives therein. It specified that the man had a grenade moulage on him. He did not resist during the detention.

In the Trocadero Quarter, where the Iranian consulate is located, there are also diplomatic institutions of other countries. In addition, it is part of a super-sensitive zone, the Olympic perimeter, as it is close to the Seine, where the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics-2024 will be held on July 26.

Earlier, the Europe 1 radio station reported that an unknown man with explosives entered the Iranian consulate. The police arrived on the scene and cordoned off the neighborhood around the diplomatic mission. After a while, the attacker was detained. According to BFMTV, he "wanted to avenge his brother." The channel did not specify what this intention was connected with.