At least 16 Syrian troops killed in terrorists’ ambush in east Syria — TV

BEIRUT, April 19. /TASS/. At least 16 Syrian servicemen and members of the country’s pro-government militia, the National Defence Forces, were killed by terrorists in the province of Homs.

According to the Al Hadath television, a military bus transporting soldiers and militiamen was ambushed by members of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on a highway in the Al-Teybe district.

Reinforcements arrived on the site and the terrorists were forced to flee deep into the Syrian desert. The injured were transported to hospital.