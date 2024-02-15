Poland activates warplanes amid Russia’s long-range aviation activity

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Poland and its allies scrambled warplanes amid what Warsaw said was Russia’s intensive long-range aviation activity, according to the Operational Command of the republic’s Armed Forces.

"We inform you that intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed <…> We warn you that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may cause increased noise levels, especially in the country’s southeast," the Operational Command wrote on X.

It’s been the second time this month that the Polish Air Force has activated its warplanes. In late December, Poland’s Operational Command reported that an unidentified aerial object had entered the republic’s airspace from Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an emergency meeting with senior Defense Ministry officials. The chief of the Polish General Staff, General Wieslaw Kukula, claimed that a Russian missile had breached Polish airspace. Having inspected the area, the Polish military did not find anything that could pose a threat.