Criticism of Putin’s interview with Carlson designed to derail peace dialogue — German MP

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. The criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson is part of military propaganda meant to make a peace dialogue impossible, MP Steffen Kotre, a politician for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and a member of the Bundestag committee on energy and climate protection, told TASS.

"The interview had no surprises for those who are interested in Russia and its politics. In principle, it is the task of journalism to do such interviews," Kotre said, commenting on the Russian president’s interview.

"The criticism of this interview is intertwined with military propaganda which is aimed at obstructing the peace dialogue. If we take a glance at the recent statements of certain European countries, which are instigating a potential war, this is irresponsible and exactly the opposite of what needs to be done, which is to speak with each other," the politician concluded.

Carlson released his interview with Putin early on February 9. After being posted on the X social network, it exceeded 90 million views over the next 12 hours. In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Carlson. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several dozen requests for interviews with Putin had come from foreign media outlets over the past three to four days.