China, Russia to protect production and sales chains — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. China and Russia should maintain stability of production and sales chains by joint efforts, President of China Xi Jinping said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China and Russia must give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation and also support stability of production and sales chains by consolidated efforts," Xi said, cited by the China Central Television.

Beijing is ready to work with Moscow on strengthening of international multilateral cooperation, the President of China noted.