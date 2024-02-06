US Court of Appeals rejects Trump’s immunity claim in election subversion case

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. The DC Federal Court of Appeals ruled that US ex-President Donald Trump has no immunity against prosecution in the case of his involvement in attempts to keep power despite the election loss, as well as riots at the Capitol Hill.

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant," the court ruled. "But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution."

The court rejected the idea that the presidential office puts its former occupants above the law for the entire lifetime after the presidential term.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to appeal this ruling in the US Supreme Court.

The next US presidential elections will take place in November. On April 25, 2023, current US President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign. Trump announced his presidential campaign in November, 2022.