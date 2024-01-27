Trump to appeal against New York jury’s decision in Carroll case

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said the decision of the New York jury ordering him to pay $83.3 mln to writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll is absolutely ridiculous.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole [US President Joe] Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump wrote on his page in the Truth Social network.

The jury court in New York pronounced a verdict earlier, obliging Trump to pay $83.3 mln to writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who had earlier brought charges of rape and slander against him.

Trump repeatedly denied these charges saying that he had never met Carroll.