Georgia, Armenia ink strategic partnership agreement

TBILISI, January 27. /TASS/. Georgia and Armenia have signed a strategic partnership agreement, according to Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili.

"Traditionally, historically, we [with Armenia] are very close allies and friends, not mere neighbors. We have good partnership, relations and develop cooperation in all areas. As a matter of fact, we have always been strategic friends and partners. But today, this reality was committed to paper and today we signed an official agreement on strategic partnership," he told a briefing after talks with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Georgian prime minister, his country and Armenia have been working on the agreement in recent months. He stressed that the two countries are ready to develop trade and economic cooperation. He noted that trade between Georgia and Armenia has exceeded one billion US dollars and around one million Armenian tourists visited Georgia last year.

Pashinyan arrived on a working visit in Tbilisi on Friday. He held talks with his Georgian counterpart and took part in a meeting of the intergovernmental economic cooperation commission.