{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Gaza death toll exceeds 15,000, including more than 10,000 children and women — TV

Over 36,000 Palestinians have sustained wounds of varying severity, of whom 75% are children and women

CAIRO, November 28. /TASS/. More than 15,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, Al Jazeera television reported, citing officials in the Palestinian enclave.

Those killed include about 6,150 children and 4,000 women. Also, 207 health workers, 26 local civil defense members and 70 journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Over 36,000 Palestinians have sustained wounds of varying severity, of whom 75% are children and women.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 when some 3,000 Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total siege of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On November 22, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas announced reaching an agreement with Israel on a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Qatar and Egypt. The deal would see the release of 50 Israeli women and children, aged under 19, from the Palestinian enclave in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women, children and teenagers under 19 years of age from Israeli prisons. The truce began in the Gaza Strip on 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday, when the first group of hostages were freed. Initially, the deal envisaged a pause in hostilities for one extra day in exchange for the release of every additional ten hostages.

Tags
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli military reportedly returns to fighting in Gaza Strip
According to the Arab television channels, explosions and shootings can be heard west of Gaza City
Read more
Russian marines take two strongpoints near Ugledar under control — top brass
The Ukrainian army is also pulling in all available reserves to the Ugledar area as it is losing control over strongpoints, the source added
Read more
Israel attacks Damascus airport – radio
According to Sham FM radio station, the impact hit the runways
Read more
Hurricane in south of Russia kills several people, almost 2 mln left without power
About 500,000 residents of Crimea and 2,600 residents of Sevastopol were left without electricity
Read more
No victims among Russian citizens reported so far — Russian Mission to Palestine
When asked if any Russian citizens were reported killed in the hostilities in the enclave, Aliya Zaripova, Spokeswoman of the Russian Mission to the Palestinian National Authority, answered in a negative
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry makes Eurobond coupon payment
Payments were made in accordance with the presidential decree on the temporary procedure of performing state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors
Read more
All 11 freed Israeli hostages have dual citizenship — Qatari diplomat
"The Israelis released from Gaza include three French citizens, two German citizens, and six Argentinian citizens," the diplomat said
Read more
Russian oil benchmark requires financial infrastructure — Zarubezhneft CEO
All debt liabilities are pegged to the dollar, Sergey Kudryashov added, "Even if we now sign contracts linked to our currencies, they nevertheless have the dollar as the indicator"
Read more
North Korean satellite takes pictures of US aircraft carrier, military bases
On November 21, Pyongyang successfully launched its Malligyong-1 satellite on a Chollima-1 rocket and put it into orbit
Read more
Approval of aid package to Ukraine unlikely before year-end — US Congressman
"I think it would be very difficult to get it done by the end of the year and the impediment, currently, is the White House policy on the southern border," Republican Mike Turner said
Read more
Entire arms control system destroyed by US actions, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that "the current period in world history should be treated as responsibly as possible"
Read more
Storm in Crimea affects over 300 communities
The Emergencies Ministry reported that the evacuation of residents was carried out throughout the night, with 326 people being evacuated, including 46 children
Read more
Russian nationals released by Hamas outside prisoner swap deal – diplomat
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Russian diplomats will visit it in the near future
Read more
Armenia remains CSTO ally despite its absence from Minsk meeting — bloc’s chief
It is highlighted that the reasons for the Armenian delegation’s absence were technical
Read more
Ex-WH doctor says Biden's cognitive decline putting US at risk
In April Biden officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024
Read more
Arab world comes together around Middle East conflict — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that last week a delegation of the Arab League and the OIC represented by foreign ministers visited the capitals of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including Moscow
Read more
Russian diplomat says US actions run counter to de-escalation in Korean peninsular
"At every opportunity, the US delegation convenes the Security Council to make itself look like a victim of a situation created allegedly solely by Pyongyang," Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said
Read more
China denies reports of plans to build underwater tunnel from mainland Russia to Crimea
It was reported earlier that Moscow and Beijing had purportedly discussed plans to build an underwater tunnel beneath the Kerch Strait
Read more
Blinken to discuss threat of widening conflict during Middle East trip — State Department
According to the statement, Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank, where he will discuss "Israel's right to defend itself" and "efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel’s operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza
Read more
Thai police detain Russian national on Interpol's wanted list
It is reported that Nikolay Shtanko is suspected of being part of a criminal syndicate between October 2018 and July 2020 that dealt in illegal transfers of money
Read more
NASA leadership seeks to continue working with Russia in space — Lavrov
The 9th Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow from November 27 to 28
Read more
IL-76 with failed navigation system lands safely at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport
The plane arrived from Novosibirsk
Read more
Pentagon can't confirm validity of North Korean satellite images of White House
"We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the Pentagon spokesman said in response to the relevant inquiry
Read more
Authorities in Crimea detain all known terrorists — head of republic
According to Sergey Aksyonov, the law enforcement "have found out who was behind every terrorist act that took place on the territory of the Republic of Crimea"
Read more
Russia making effort to ensure release of all Russians held by Hamas — senior diplomat
"We are working on this. Things have got off the ground. It is an important event," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Israel, by striking Syria, wants to draw it into Middle East conflict, expert says
"Their plan has no chance of succeeding, but Israel is still provoking Syria, although the Syrians do not need to be dragged into the conflict," Vitaly Naumkin pointed out
Read more
World needs to know the truth about the history of WWII, Putin emphasizes
Crimes of Nazi collaborators cannot be justified, and there is no statute of limitations for them, the Russian president said
Read more
France to close airspace over Paris for 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony
According to the daily, the airspace over the French capital of Paris will be closed "between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. local time [6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. GMT]"
Read more
Germany forced to find funds for Kiev in non-military budget items — lawmaker
Germany is facing a budget crisis that could lead to adjustments in the financing of various projects next year
Read more
Press review: Gaza hostage handover hits hurdles and Kiev says Johnson quashed truce talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 27th
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Ryazan Region — Russian defense ministry
According to preliminary data, no one was hurt and no damage was done
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to address meeting of World Russian People's Council via videoconference
The event will be attended by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and other traditional religious organizations of Russia, public figures, figures of science and culture, and government representatives
Read more
Proposals for international control over Gaza unacceptable to Russia, envoy to Israel says
It is stressed that the most important thing is to ensure strong international support
Read more
Russia denies West’s accusations about use of riot control agents in Ukraine
According to the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky, Russia "immediately provided exhaustive explanations and initiated a counter inquiry insisting that Western countries provide evidence for their accusations"
Read more
Russian air defenses downed three Ukrainian aircraft – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, this happened in the areas of the settlements of Novoraisk, Velikaya Aleksandrovka and Pyatikhatka
Read more
Israel to use more force, fight across all of Gaza following truce — minister
Yoav Gallant said that while the Israeli troops were resting and investigating, the enemy was doing the same
Read more
Over 60 foreigners cross Russia-Finland border in Murmansk Region in two days
The situation at the border is quiet and things are business as usual at the checkpoint
Read more
Water delivered to northern Gaza Strip for 1st time since beginning of escalation — UNRWA
According to the agency, this was the first delivery of clean water that reached people sheltering in the north since the war began
Read more
Turkey discussing purchase of Russian fighter jets, says Erdogan
Erdogan pointed out the "prospects of expanded cooperation in the sphere of defense industry"
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry puts Meta press secretary on wanted list – database
The database does not indicate the specific article for the search
Read more
Israel to release 33 Palestinian prisoners later on Monday — Qatari foreign ministry
According to the top Qatari diplomat, the fourth group of Palestinians to be released on Monday includes three women and 30 children and teenagers
Read more
Russia has right to shoot down Starlink satellites — US analyst
"In the realm of the law of war, a nation needs to target military targets and to refrain from targeting civilian targets," he said
Read more
India, China to start reducing dependence on current economic system — Lavrov
"Alternative payment platforms are being rolled out proactively; the transition to national currencies is going very quickly," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
West’s attempts to maintain influence exacerbating tension in Middle East, Ukraine — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "a well-known group of countries," which has grown accustomed to dominating world affairs, will stop at nothing to preserve its waning influence
Read more
Netanyahu sees normalization with Saudi Arabia possible after beating Hamas
Earlier, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih said that the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel is still on the agenda despite what is happening in Gaza
Read more
Putin wants 'careful' approach to softening monetary policy
The Russian president commented on the idea that the regulator would subsequently make monetary policy "less tough and probably even better - softer"
Read more
BRICS a vanguard of 'global majority' — Russian presidential aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Russia realizes its responsibility for making sure that the new BRICS members successfully integrate themselves into the association’s working culture
Read more
1993 Russian coup in photos
20 years ago on this day Russia's constitutional crisis escalated to an armed coup
Read more
Russian tank crew members destroy Ukrainian army’s cantonment area in Krasny Liman area
The military rated T-90M Proryv tanks high for accelerated armored protection, mobility and excellence of the sighting system
Read more
North Korean diplomat says launch of satellite was prompted by US actions
Kim Song said the US' aggressive activity in the region is becoming increasingly visible
Read more
Finnish government ready to close last crossing point with Russia — prime minister
According to Petteri Orpo, the government may decide on the issue very soon
Read more
Israel unlikely to achieve security even by destroying Hamas — Kremlin aide
"The Palestinian problem is unrivaled in terms of its ability to spread to the global level," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Coup in Kiev resulted in current tragedies in Ukraine – Kremlin
It brought the flourishing of ultranationalist and then overtly Nazi sentiment to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
'Left in the lurch': Ukrainian soldiers pay for own gear, fed up with Zelensky — Bild
"Soldiers testified that most movements on the frontline are done exclusively in the evening or after hours to avoid detection by drones," the article says
Read more
Chinese mission to UN confident Middle East conflict to end
"But we have to make sure that it doesn't break out again. We must take all measures to prevent it," Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more
Press review: Russia proposes new gameplan for Middle East and West revisits aid to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 22nd
Read more
US presidential election unlikely to mend Moscow-Washington relations — Russian diplomat
"That is why taking care of this deep crisis in relations with the United States while further developing partnership with China is the path that I believe we [Russia] should take," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Court approves settlement deal on Russian tank manufacturer's multibillion debt
The debt of Uralvagonzavod and its subsidiaries, according to recent data, totals more than 7.3 bln rubles ($114.2 mln) and $30.2 mln
Read more
Hamas leader met with hostages held in Gaza, report says
The report cited one of the hostages that were released recently as part of the Gaza truce
Read more
Hurricane in South Russia comparable with Great Storm of 1854 only — expert
"The fact is also interesting that the Balaclava Storm became the cause of creating the first scientific method of weather forecasting," Roman Vilfand noted
Read more
IEA preaching to oil and gas sector lacks tact — OPEC
"It is ironic that the IEA, an agency that has repeatedly shifted its narratives and forecasts on a regular basis in recent years, now addresses the oil and gas industry and says that this is a 'moment of truth,'" Haitham Al Ghais noted
Read more
Russia can sway Israel to settle conflict — ex-Egyptian diplomat
Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy went on to say that Russia should "prevent Israel from expanding military actions, for example, into Syria"
Read more
Taiwan's so-called 'independence' means war — Chinese official
According to the official, mainland China "will neither tolerate nor show leniency" to the "Taiwan independence" forces if they dare to take risks and provoke incidents promoting "Taiwan independence"
Read more
Kremlin aide calls attacks on ships in Middle East alarming
According to Sergey Ivanov, it affects the economic situation, as well as the logistics of all global trade
Read more
Black Sea coastal ecosystem to take three years to recover after hurricane — scientist
Anastasia Lantushenko also noted that the disaster did not affect large species of fish, as they do not come close to the shore during the storm
Read more
Medvedev weighs in on goals of Ukraine special operation
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, the most important goal is "to convert the bloodthirsty and the total, fabricated-myth-laden consciousness of some Ukrainians"
Read more
Biden to skip UN climate summit in Dubai — The New York Times
The official did not give a reason US president will not make an appearance at the two-week summit
Read more
NATO Foreign Ministers to discuss Gaza conflict, hold 1st meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council
Brussels and Washington do not expect any breakthrough decisions from the consultations
Read more
US State Department confirms Blinken's intention to attend OSCE ministerial meeting
According to James O'Brien, the secretary of state will head the US delegation
Read more
Russian special services must take measures to combat bio-threats from US — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that it was necessary to form mechanisms of control over research activities in such bio-laboratories and to use international platforms for this purpose
Read more
Hamas ready to discuss terms for release of Israeli servicemen — newspaper
This would be an important move by Hamas, as the international community is more focused on the release of civilian hostages than Israeli servicemen, the newspaper added
Read more
Lavrov, former South African president discuss situation in Ukraine, Middle East conflict
The sides also touched upon "various aspects of the Russian-South African strategic partnership, including strengthening political, trade-and-economic, and humanitarian ties," the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia can not stand for West’s attempts to prosper at expense of others — Lavrov
"Like the overwhelming majority of countries across the world, Russia is certainly not ready to accept such plans and will not do that," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Blinken discusses possibility of peace treaty with Aliyev, Pashinyan — State Department
According to one of the statements distributed by State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller, Blinken "welcomed President Aliyev’s commitment to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Read more
Elon Musk agrees with Israel’s Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
The US businessman also opined that, unlike the Hamas, Israel tries to avoid killing civilians
Read more
US denies report it agreed with Germany to nudge Ukraine toward peace talks
It was earlier reported that the US and Germany want to push Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky toward talks with Russia by providing Ukraine with only just enough weapons to hold the current frontline
Read more
North Korean satellite takes pictures of White House, Pentagon
According to the news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has already familiarized himself with the pictures
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia’s federal budget for 2024-2026
According to the document, federal budget revenues are projected at $393.8 bln in 2024
Read more
Failure of Kiev’s offensive shows Russia should not be underestimated — Secretary General
"We see that even with all the significant help from NATO countries, the Ukrainians have not been able to move the front line during this year, this only confirms the fact that Russia cannot be underestimated," he said
Read more
Russia must be prepared to deal with all biosecurity challenges — Medvedev
The official recalled that Russia is implementing federal research programs in the area of the environment, climate change, genetic technologies
Read more
Ukraine completes mandatory evacuation of children from Kupyansk district
"Thirty-one children were evacuated from the territory of the Kondreshevskaya community, 182 - from the Kupyansk community (left bank), and 83 - from the Kurilovskaya community," the local police department said
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 110 servicemen in Donetsk area — battlegroup spokesman
According to Vadim Astafiyev, the Russian forces also destroyed enemy 120 mm mortars near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Verkhnekamenskoye
Read more
OSCE can still be saved from Western influence, but chances are slim — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the fact that the structures of a new type, where all issues were being resolved on the basis of a balance and consensus, were furnishing significant support for multipolarity
Read more
Hamas hands over Russian hostage to ICRC – Hamas spokesman
According to the press secretary of the head of the political bureau of the movement, Ismail Haniya, Taher al-Nunu, this decision was made in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Foul weather leaves over half million customers without power in Donetsk People’s Republic
About 190,000 residential consumers are without power in the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said
Read more
Israel approves list of 50 Palestinian women to be released if Gaza ceasefire extended
On November 22, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas announced that, with the help of Egypt and Qatar, it had reached a four-day agreement with Israel on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Read more
US interested in discussing nuclear issues with Russia — senior diplomat
"As Jake Sullivan said, we remain interested in talking on nuclear issues," US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins pointed out
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
Vadim Kulit also said that one Syrian soldier was killed and one more was wounded as a result of mortar shelling by militants of illegal armed groups from the settlement of Fatira at the positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement on Kafer Nebel in the Idlib governorate
Read more
NATO chief says terrorist threat in Europe ‘real’
"We do not see an immediate threat of a military attack on NATO countries," Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Russia ready to attend OSCE meeting if Bulgaria opens airspace — Lavrov
The OSCE ministerial meeting will be held in Skopje from November 30 through December 1
Read more
Top Jordanian diplomat describes what is happening in Gaza as genocide
Ayman Safadi called on his European counterparts to join forces "in order to compel Israel to stop hostilities and go back to settling the conflict politically"
Read more
'Global majority' countries not seeking to establish anti-Western bloc — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that many of the non-Western countries continued to maintain partnerships with the United States and the European Union
Read more
Maidan turns Ukraine into 'impoverished' land, says Russian MFA spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine has lost its state independence and is being maintained by Western colonizers
Read more
Vostok group attacks Ukrainian brigade, enemy loses up to 80 troops
"The enemy’s losses totaled up to 80 troops and two vehicles," Spokesman for Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
US weaponizing dollar, unleashing trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says
"The destructive actions of the Western minority have had an effect that is, broadly speaking, contrary to what they had intended, because they stimulate a configuration that favors the strengthening of multipolar fundamentals in international life," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russia has no imperialist plans in Europe — Lavrov
It is stressed that Russia was forced to launch its special military operation in Ukraine because the neo-Nazi regime in that country, condoned by the West, has taken to exterminating everything Russian
Read more
11 released hostages on their way from Gaza Strip to Israel — IDF
"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 11 hostages are currently on their way to Israeli territory," it said
Read more
Moscow court arrests Meta communications director Andy Stone in absentia
The has been charged with aiding and abetting terrorism while performing the duties of his job. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison
Read more