Palestine preparing visit of President Abbas to Moscow — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Palestine maintains regular communication with Russia and is preparing a visit of its President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Rossiya-24 television.

"We are in contact with Moscow on a daily basis. Preparations are now underway for a visit by President Abbas to Moscow," the diplomat said.

The ambassador previously said on September 22 that Russia and Palestine were engaged in preparations for a visit by Abbas to Moscow. Abbas last visited Russia in November 2021. Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Palestinian leader in Astana on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.