Israel says its helicopters start delivering strikes on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its helicopters have started inflicting strikes on Lebanon.

"Helicopters of the Israel Defense Forces are currently delivering strikes in Lebanese territory. Details will follow," the IDF said.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it killed several gunmen who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon. The military also reported that two mortar shells were fired into Israel from Lebanon, with one of them falling short of the border.

Earlier still, the IDF said on Monday that air raid alerts were triggered in several locations in the north of the country near the Lebanese border.