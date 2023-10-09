Up to 1,000 terrorists infiltrated Israel on October 7, radio station says

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. From 800 to 1,000 terrorists crossed into Israeli territory through about 80 holes in the fence on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 7 and attacked 20 towns and 11 military bases, the Kan Radio said citing estimates by the Israeli military.

The Times of Israel reports that active combat with terrorists is still underway in six locations in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Early on October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated Israel entering combat with the Israeli military. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the "special security situation" across the country.