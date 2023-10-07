Israeli death toll in strikes from Gaza Strip climbs to 200, over 1,100 wounded

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. At least 200 Israelis were killed in Gaza strikes on Saturday, the Kan radio station said.

According to it, the number of those wounded has surpassed 1,100. Earlier, 100 fatalities and 900 injured were reported.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The Israeli army had launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.