Tunisia to develop relations with Russia in all directions — foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Tunisia is ready to develop relations with Russia in all spheres, as the good state of bilateral ties is conducive to this, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said.

"Tunisia and Russia have always maintained good relations at all times and in various areas, both in the field of culture and in humanitarian terms; it is crucial for us <...>. Russia is an important partner and we want to develop relations," he said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ammar emphasized that "all areas of cooperation are up for discussion." "We cooperate in different fields and there are no barriers or obstacles to us moving forward," he added.

Earlier, Lavrov said that talks on the continuation and expansion of Russian grain supplies to Tunisia are currently underway in Moscow. He also added that the two countries have agreed to supply Tunisian agricultural and textile products to the Russian market.