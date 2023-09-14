Zelensky to meet with Biden next week — report

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to meet with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the UN General Assembly high-level week next week, NBC reported citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

The Ukrainian official did not specify if the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the General Assembly session in New York, or if Biden will receive Zelensky in Washington.

Both Biden and Zelensky will deliver their speeches at the General Assembly on September 19. On September 20, a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will take place, but, so far, neither the American nor the Ukrainian side has confirmed participation of presidents in this meeting.