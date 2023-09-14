Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit — report

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit, the BelTA news agency reported.

It earlier reported that the Belarusian leader departed for Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 15. The report didn’t say where the meeting would take place.

As the main issues of the talks, the news agency named international and regional affairs. The presidents are also set to discuss joint efforts in the economy, such the manufacturing industry, agriculture and other sectors, as well as work in the field of import substitution.

According to BelTA, the talks are happening in accordance with the previously approved schedule of meetings between the two presidents.

Lukashenko and Putin last held talks in St. Petersburg on June 23. In addition to economic cooperation, the presidents touched upon many other issues, including the progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and NATO's increased activity in Poland.