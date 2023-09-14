Vucic says meeting with Kosovar PM in Brussels unsuccessful

BELGRADE, September 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his consultations with Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti held in Brussels on Thursday were unsuccessful.

"We had talks, and I think they were unsuccessful in terms of finding a direct way to normalize relations. We all have our proposals. In the end, we accepted the EU’s compromise proposal, which Kurti was not ready to accept, and the meeting ended," the Serbian leader told reporters.

The Serbian leader pointed out that during the negotiations "there were not many pleasant, but mostly unpleasant moments," and it became clear that "Kurti simply avoided the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and that is the whole point." Vucic added that Serbia is not running away from its obligations and intends to continue to comply with all previously concluded agreements.

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars began drafting the community’s charter document only to then suspend the process.