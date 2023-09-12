{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Natural disasters

Number of missing in Libya reaches nearly 10,000 — IFRC

It is also noted that Libya has problems with access to medical services, lacks funds to set up temporary shelters as well as food

TASS, September 12. The number of missing after the flooding in Libya has reached almost 10,000, Tamer Ramadan, head of a delegation of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

"We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 so far," Reuters quotes his statement as saying.

Ramadan also noted that Libya has problems with access to medical services, lacks funds to set up temporary shelters as well as food.

Cyclone Daniel struck northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing storm winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to cities along the Mediterranean coast. Many houses, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The city of Derna has been most seriously affected. Two dams have been destroyed there; a catastrophic situation is occurring.

According to the latest data from the Libyan Ministry of Health, the death toll from the heavy rains and flooding that hit northeastern Libya has reached 3,000.

Libya
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict
Yerevan de facto recognizes Baku's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that questions remain about the humanitarian component and the mandate of Russian peacekeepers to remain in the region
Putin, Kim Jong Un to interact in near future in Far East — Kremlin
According to earlier reports, the talks between the two leaders were slated for the near future
Russia has never acted as colonizer, unlike West — Putin
The Russian leader noted that African countries remembered Russia's assistance in their struggle for independence
Erdogan calls on West to fulfill promises made under grain deal
According to the Turkish leader, all the leaders at the G20 summit wanted the grain deal to be resumed
Humanitarian aid to DPRK may be discussed during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia — MFA
According to Andrey Rudenko, the issues will be discussed in package
Scholz, Macron lack 'autonomy' to be mediators of Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
These leaders, according to Peskov, "prefer to align themselves with the decisions that are made in Washington," even if this harms them and their countries
Renowned Russian Army band performs in Pyongyang for 75th anniversary of DPRK’s formation
The ensemble, for the first time in 20 years, triumphantly played Russian army music in the DPRK
Explosive device dropped from Ukrainian drone in Kursk Region, no one hurt
An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on Rylsk
Moscow, Tehran exchange draft comprehensive agreement — Iranian Foreign Ministry
In order for cooperation between Iran and Russia to have a comprehensive and complete roadmap and for government agencies to develop relations, Nasser Kanaani said
Talks with North Korea to touch on various issues, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that, if necessary, Russia was ready to discuss the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea
Putin postpones conversation about his presidential nomination until end of this year
"When the decision is made, when the election date is announced, then we will talk," the Russian leader underlined
Power of Siberia to be linked to Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipeline — Putin
According to the President, this will allow "integrating Russia’s western and eastern gas transmission networks"
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Russia's cooperation with East 'historical trend,' Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that Russia is currently taking a number of steps to establish contacts with its eastern neighbors
Russia’s foreign intel chief sees enduring threats to nation from Baltic states, Poland
Meanwhile, Sergey Naryshkin explained, that there simply had not been any authorization to "reorient the direction in which the protagonist depicted by the monument is facing," as the statue is an exact replica of the original that once stood on Lubyanka Square
Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat
Racism "sprung up in the West in very different forms at different historical stages: once in the form of colonialism, once in the form of trade, imperialism, then in the form of Nazism, fascism, segregation," Maria Zakharova said
Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 12th
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
US may supply long-range missiles armed with cluster bombs to Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Washington may send to Kiev either Army Tactical Missile Systems or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles armed with cluster bombs, but the decision "is not final and could still fall through"
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Government aspires to make life in Russia better — Putin
The head of state empasized that the authorities wanted to hear the popular opinion on priority tracks
Japan, Korea to return to productive dialogue with Russia — minister
Delegations from China, India, Mongolia, Belarus are working at the forum’s platform, with representatives of totally 53 countries present, including those that "are currently regarded as unfriendly," Alexey Chekunkov said
Further participation of African countries in BRICS meetings important — Russian diplomat
"African countries can be invited to some or other BRICS events, especially in view of the decisions to admit a number of African countries, such as Egypt and Ethiopia, to BRICS," Oleg Ozerov said
Situation on border tense, Azerbaijan deploying more forces — Armenian PM
"Azerbaijan is deploying more forces to our border, near Nagorno-Karabakh," Nikol Pashinyan said
Kremlin promises rather long speech by Putin at EEF
The plenary session of the EEF is scheduled to begin at 8:00 Moscow time
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
Russia working on introducing visa-free regime with Asian countries — senior diplomat
"We have a rather successful visa regime with quite a few [Asian] countries," he said. "This is a very important task and we will continue to implement it," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Good to see citizens returning to Russia, Putin says
"This is very important - a sense of belonging, of understanding what is happening, of belonging to one's homeland," the head of state pointed out
Press review: EEF to break Asia deal records and G20 statement prioritizes multilateralism
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 11th
Detained SBU agents charged with preparation of terror attacks — KGB of Belarus
Deputy head of the KGB investigative department Konstantin Buchek disclosed details of the KGB operation that resulted in detention of Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals, who were preparing terror attacks under orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies - including explosions at railway tracks - during several TV shows on Belarusian television
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
If Ukraine ready for dialogue, let them lift ban on talks with Russia, Putin insists
In the meantime, the Russian leader noted, Ukraine is incurring heavy losses in manpower and equipment during its lackluster counteroffensive
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area
It is reported that Ukraine lost up to 80 troops in the Kupyansk area
Ukrainians failing to advance or gain foothold in Opytnoye in DPR — Russian top brass
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces have been using reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicles to track Ukrainian maneuvers
Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang on special train for visit to Russia — radio station
It is stressed that he will be accompanied by North Korea’s high-ranking party, government and military officials on his trip
Russia to definitely appoint envoy to Japan — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added that the Russian side is not commenting on the issue until an agrement is received from Tokyo
Airbus A320 performs emergency off-airport landing in Siberia
There were 161 passengers onboard, no one was hurt, the airline said
Russia, India to continue using national currencies in payments — senior diplomat
On the contrary, we are going to continue payments in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Ukraine’s NATO aspirations different from those of Sweden, Finland — Kremlin
"We hope we are not threatened by either Sweden or Finland. And we hope that there will be no missiles on the territory of these countries that will be directed toward us," Dmitry Peskov added
Russia says its forces struck command post of Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 132 areas
Read more
The elections in Russian regions took place between September 8 and 10
Read more
For 20 years, Mongolia has been an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization but we think that its observer status does not correspond to the potential opportunities provided by this organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Nicolas Maduro said the recent voting shows Russia's "democratic character"
Read more
"The situation with the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor and the verified humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh began in December 2022 and since then I have had dozens of phone calls with the Russian president," Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces
Read more
"I will stress that Russia will continue to adhere to its principled line on using the power of veto at the Security Council in order for this most important UN body to make responsible and balanced decisions, responding to the hopes of countries and their people on its agenda," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Another drone attack on Lenin Street
Read more
The Serbian leader said earlier that his country was not ready to impose sanctions on Russia because of its moral principles
Read more
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the discussion will focus on the development of the Far Eastern region but also traditionally touch on international issues and other topics
Read more
According to the Russian leader, Kiev has already lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various classes
Read more
The Russian president added that "everything that is happening to Trump is a politically motivated persecution of a political rival," exposing America's internal problems
Read more
"The fact that the prosecutor’s office is working actively on certain areas, on certain companies so to say, well, the law enforcement bodies have the right to estimate what is going on in the economy, in particular cases," the Russian leader said
Read more
Introducing restrictions on the withdrawal of rubles from the country has been proposed, with measures in this direction being under discussion
Read more
The Cypriot authorities have closed the island's airspace to airplanes from Russia, joining the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
This year, the ceremony involves young people, some of whom were born after the September 11 attacks and do not remember the events themselves
Read more
This year, Moldova has denounced more than ten agreements it signed within the CIS
Read more
"Everyone having airports in Russia" are interested in having a stake in Pulkovo, VTB Bank CEO Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
According to Dmitry Peskov, it is still too early to say how and when this will happen
Read more
"As for the attempts to Ukrainianize anything and everything, which are being made by our Western colleagues, these attempts are increasingly tiring for countries that want to engage in concrete affairs rather than support propaganda in favor of the Kiev regime," Sergey Lavrov stressed
Read more
The Russian leader pointed out that it is necessary "not only to hold on to this region, but also to develop it and put its resources to work for the benefit of the state"
Read more
The German foreign minister arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit on Monday
Read more
The politician mockingly "praised" the EU leaders, calling them "straightforward and honest Brussels bosses" who "told all Russians directly and without beating around the bush: you are second-class people for us"
Read more
Bilateral relations will be a matter of priority during the talks, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
According to Oleg Ozerov, due to the decline in the influence of Western metropolises, "many regimes, which once aligned themselves with the old colonial powers, are losing the support of their own people"
Read more
Dmitry Peskov also cited Russia’s macroeconomic indicators, GDP growth rates expected this year to exemplify "the attractiveness of the country"
Read more
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the routing of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline was at its closing stage
Read more
The Russian president noted that China was traditionally participating in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Read more
"We maintain bilateral political dialogue, stay in touch through ministries and agencies, public organizations, and representatives of business communities at the appropriate level," Georgy Zinovyev noted
Read more
Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when he and Putin met in Vladivostok for their first talks ever
Read more
Dmitry Peskov called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair
Read more
Sergey Mayev said armor becomes more fragile upon contact with a shell’s uranium core
Read more
According to the Russian president, several Ukrainian saboteurs testified that they were trained under supervision of British instructors
Read more
Yury Kokov noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations
Read more
Earlier, 5,000 of those missing had been reported
Read more
In any case, Moscow will establish a partnership dialogue with Armenia to "try and make sense of it," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
As the Russian leader noted, everything that concerns relations between Russia and the West "is connected with the geopolitical interests of Western countries"
Read more
Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of our defenders, in particular through 155 mm caliber systems and long-range missiles
Read more
"It is deplorable that Mr. Grossi did not supplement his comment with the acknowledgement that while penetrating the armor the depleted uranium rod heats up and can ignite," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
The Russian leader said it’s important that there’s an expanding space in the world for genuine business cooperation between nations that do not submit to any external pressure, but follow their own national interests
Read more
Member of the European Parliament from the Dutch Forum for Democracy party Marcel de Graaff also called the EU the main loser, drawing attention to problems such as "economic recession, de-industrialization, exposed as US-lapdog, suicidal sanctions"
Read more
It is reported that the Ukrainian side is demanding the demilitarization of the ZNPP, meaning the withdrawal of Russian guards from the site
Read more
The Russian leader underscored that "1,000 to 1,500 people come to sign a contract with the Russian armed forces every day"
Read more
The company plans to launch production of a new Sollers model in 2024 as part of implementing a special investment contract
Read more
"Many countries, including in Africa, realize this, and they are inspired by the fact that Russia is resisting NATO, resisting the West's attempts to turn Ukraine into its foothold," Mikis Filaniotis said
Read more
"The Kiev regime is obviously inclined to carry on with this practice, and that is why this means the unconditional continuation of the special military operation to eliminate this threat," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
According to battlegroup Center spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the enemy's losses in this area amounted to about 40 fighters, an armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck
Read more
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Read more
The president pointed out that the US electoral process will kick off in November and "they need to show at least some result at all costs, so they are pushing Ukrainians to continue hostilities"
Read more
"We had a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission on August 27. Everything was absolutely normal," Alexey Overchuk stressed
Read more
The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Luna-25 automatic probe was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11
Read more
According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia wants to turn to the International Criminal Code to call Azerbaijan to responsibility following the events of September 2022 and other developments
Read more
It is planned to talk about prospective advanced training seminars, exchanges, press tours and other joint projects
Read more
The Russian foreign minister underscored that the first step for talks between Russia and Ukraine should be the cancellation of Vladimir Zelensky's decree banning dialogue with Moscow
Read more
The Russian president emphasized that in order to start the peace process, the Kiev regime should first lift the legislative ban on negotiations
Read more
According to the Defense Ministry, all flights by aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace
Read more
Yan Gagin stressed that the intensity of the fighting on this part of the front had seriously increased
Read more
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Read more
According to them, the special train with Kim Jong Un which left Pyongyang for Russia on September 10 was boarded, among others, by Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Pak Jong-chon, head of the Workers’ Party of Korea military directorate
Read more
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that as long as he was president of Brazil, Vladimir Putin will not be arrested without the authorization of the authorities
Read more
According to Sergey Skuratov, the flight commander, fearing a fuel shortage, made the decision to land at a backup airfield outside of Novosibirsk
