Number of missing in Libya reaches nearly 10,000 — IFRC

TASS, September 12. The number of missing after the flooding in Libya has reached almost 10,000, Tamer Ramadan, head of a delegation of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

"We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 so far," Reuters quotes his statement as saying.

Ramadan also noted that Libya has problems with access to medical services, lacks funds to set up temporary shelters as well as food.

Cyclone Daniel struck northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing storm winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to cities along the Mediterranean coast. Many houses, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The city of Derna has been most seriously affected. Two dams have been destroyed there; a catastrophic situation is occurring.

According to the latest data from the Libyan Ministry of Health, the death toll from the heavy rains and flooding that hit northeastern Libya has reached 3,000.