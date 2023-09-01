Poland denies its helicopter violated Belarus’ airspace

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Poland has refuted Belarus’ reports that its military helicopter violated the Belarusian airspace.

"These lies and provocations from the Belarusian side. There was definitely no such violation," Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the operational command of Poland's armed forces, told AFP.

Belarus’ State Border Committee said earlier in the day that a Polish Mi-24 military helicopter violated the Belarusian state border in the Grodno Region at an extremely low altitude and flew 1,200 meters deep into Belarusian territory, and then returned back to Poland.

Meanwhile, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said in an interview with the Polsat television channel that Warsaw will analyze Minsk’s statements about the violation of Belarus' airspace by a Polish helicopter.