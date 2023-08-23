India fully supports BRICS expansion, PM says

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 23. /TASS/. India supports new countries joining BRICS, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"India fully supports the expansion of the number of BRICS member states. We welcome a consensus-based progress on the issue," he said, speaking at a plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

He pointed out that in 2016, when India presided over the association, the member states defined BRICS as "a group that shapes demand-driven, inclusive and collaborative solutions."

"A few years later, we can say that BRICS will break barriers, bring new energy into economy, inspire innovation, create possibilities and shape the future. Together with all BRICS partners, we will continue to give meaning to this definition," Modi said.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The alliance’s summit is being held in August 22-24 in Johannesburg. Russia’s delegation is being led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Putin is participating in the event online.