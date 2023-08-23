MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has violated a law condemning the communist regime and prohibiting using its symbols as propaganda by publishing on his website a photo of his trip to Denmark, where a tapestry depicting Lenin can be seen, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov pointed out.

"And how will Zelensky be punished? Some people in Ukraine were sentenced for keeping Lenin's portraits!" Azarov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 20, Zelensky’s website published a photo album of the president’s visit to Denmark. In particular, there are photos of the royal palace, where there are tapestries dedicated to the events of the twentieth century. Among them is a tapestry depicting Lenin.

The law condemning the communist regime and prohibiting propaganda using its symbols was adopted in Ukraine in 2015 in the wake of the so-called decommunization put forward by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. The law prohibits not only the public display of party symbols, the anthem, and the coat of arms of the USSR, but also pictures, monuments, and inscriptions dedicated to those who held high-ranking positions in the party, the USSR, and its constituent republics.