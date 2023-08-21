Putin to take part in 15th BRICS summit on August 22-24 via video link — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 15th summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leaders on August 22-24 via a video link to inform its participants about Russia’s priorities when it takes the presidency of the association in 2024, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"On August 22-24, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part (in a videoconference format) in the 15th BRICS summit, which will be held under South Africa’s presidency," it said.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders will discuss pressing issues of the association’s activities, including its possible expansion, the global and regional agenda, prospects for the further development of BRICS partnership in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.

Apart from that, "Putin will inform the summit participants about the priorities of Russia’s presidency in BRICS, which will begin in 2024," it said.

In addition, the summit’s program includes a meeting in the BRICS+ and BRICS Outreach format, to which leaders of more than 50 world countries and heads of executive structures of regional organizations were invited.

The Russian leader will also address participants in the BRICS Business Forum, which will precede the summit.

"Final agreements will be committed to paper in the Johannesburg declaration of the 15th BRICS summit," the Kremlin said.

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 through 24. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this will be the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.