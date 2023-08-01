NATO countries participating in Ukrainian conflict seek to conquer, occupy Russia — Ortega

HAVANA, August 1. /TASS/. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega thinks that NATO countries that are participating in the conflict in Ukraine aspire to "conquer and occupy" Russia.

"This is the historic aspiration [of Western countries] to conquer and occupy Russia <...>. This is a war led by NATO and the US, who are trying to eliminate Russia in order to firmly establish themselves as the masters of the planet," Ortega said, as quoted by the 19 Digital news portal.

The Nicaraguan president also noted that the Ukrainian conflict "weakens the economy of the very same European countries [that are fueling it] and the US, which thus far appears to have gone insane, believing that it would be possible to win a victory for NATO." Earlier, Ortega branded the US as "the conductor of an international terrorist orchestra," which is using Ukraine to find a way to get rid of Russia. He also asserted that Russia is fighting for peace and "against fascists."