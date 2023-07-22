UK Navy trains Ukrainian servicemen to demine area

LONDON, July 22. /TASS/. The UK Royal Navy experts , as well as specialists from Belgium, Georgia, the US and Franc, are conducting a training program for Ukrainian servicemen in Scotland, teaching them mine clearance skills, the press service of the British Defense Ministry said.

It is reported that in Loch Ewe Bay in northwestern Scotland, British experts of a special diving group on the neutralization of explosive devices shared experience with Ukrainian divers, sappers, as well as specialists "working with unmanned underwater vehicles". They practiced clearing waterways of sea mines, demining ports, piers and other infrastructure, as well as actions to ensure the safety of servicemen during landing raids on beaches and shallow waters.

The British Navy reports that the Ukrainian specialists were trained to work with underwater robots, which are designed to examine potentially dangerous objects in detail before divers can begin to neutralize them.