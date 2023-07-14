Washington could bring halt to Ukraine conflict quickly, but lacks desire for that — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 14. /TASS/. The United States could immediately settle the conflict in Ukraine but does not wish to do so, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

Asked about a potential scenario wherein the conflict in Ukraine could be brought to an end, he said: "If the Americans wanted it, peace would arrive with the dawn tomorrow." "But why don’t they want that? This question was left unanswered at the NATO summit [in Vilnius]," Orban lamented, noting that "Ukraine lost its sovereignty long ago" and that Western countries, primarily the United States, control the situation in the country.

Budapest has repeatedly insisted that not only Russia-Ukraine talks, but also negotiations between Russia and the United States, which has been Ukraine’s primary provider of military and financial assistance, are necessary to bring an end to the Ukrainian conflict.