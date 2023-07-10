KCNA says US Air Force intruded into airspace over DPRK’s exclusive economic zone

SEOUL, July 10. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, a vice department director at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that a US reconnaissance plane on Monday intruded into the airspace over the country’s exclusive economic zone

"From around 5 am today a strategic reconnaissance plane of the US Air Force again conducted aerial reconnaissance of the eastern part of the DPRK while intruding into the sky above the economic water zone beyond the military demarcation line in sea waters of the DPRK side in the sky over the waters more than 270 km east of Uljin and 430 km east of Thongchon," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement, KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong said the US plane retreated as the DPRK scrambled its air force, but again intruded into the sky above the military demarcation line in sea waters under the control of the DPRK 400 km east of Kosong of the Kangwon Province at around 8:50 and conducted aerial reconnaissance. She described the move as "grave military provocation."

She issued a stern warning to the US that "we will react with clear and resolute actions when they intrude into the economic water zone of the DPRK side beyond the military demarcation line in sea waters again."

"If the US has not yet realized what danger is directly coming to it in disregard of the DPRK's warning, the DPRK is not to blame for it," the statement said. "Moreover, if it suffers even a disaster, it will be a natural outcome of its acts."

A spokesman for the DPRK’s Defense Ministry warned the US on July 10 that US reconnaissance planes could be shot down if they violate the country’s airspace.

"There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea," he said, referring to the Sea of Japan.