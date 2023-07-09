China expects Russian upper chamber speaker’s visit on July 9-12 — Xinhua

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, is expected to visit China on July 9-12, the country’s Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Federation Council Speaker Matviyenko is expected to lead the Russian delegation to the 8th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation, the agency reported.

The visit will be held at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

The report gives no further details of the visit.