Belarus hands note of intent to join BRICS over to Brazil

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. Belarus has handed a note of intent to join the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) over to Brazil, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On July 6, Belarusian Ambassador to Brazil Sergey Lukashevich held a meeting with Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Luisa Escorel de Moraes who is in charge of cooperation with Belarus. A note confirming Belarus’ intent to join BRICS was handed over to Brazil at the meeting," the statement reads.

The Belarusian envoy and the Brazilian deputy foreign minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation as part of multilateral diplomacy and highlighted the two countries' readiness to boost trade and economic ties.

In late January, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik stated that Russia had expressed willingness to support Minsk should it decide to join BRICS.