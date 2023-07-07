Czech Republic to send attack helicopters, ammunition to Ukraine, prime minister says

PRAGUE, July 7. /TASS/. Prague will provide Kiev with attack helicopters and ammunition, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told reporters.

"The Czech Republic will provide attack helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine," he said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who is on a visit to the country.

According to Fiala, the Czech Republic will continue to actively assist Ukraine in all fields, including defense.

"The Czech Republic will also assist in the training of [military] pilots, including those for the F-16s," Fiala added. In particular, Prague will send training simulators to Kiev to make it possible to train pilots in Ukraine.

Speaking about the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, the Czech prime minister expressed hope that "all NATO allies will support Ukraine in the implementation of its plans to join NATO." "It [Ukraine] can count on the Czech Republic’s vote," Fiala said.