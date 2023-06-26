West not involved in attempted mutiny in Russia, Biden claims

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden claimed that the collective West is not involved in the mutiny attempt in Russia.

"We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this," Biden said, speaking in the White House Monday. He added that the recent events are a part of a struggle within the Russian internal system.

Meanwhile, he stated that Washington will continue to support Ukraine regardless of further developments in Russia. Biden noted that he informed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of that during the phone call that took place during the weekend.