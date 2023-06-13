Trump formally placed under arrest for arraignment

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has been formally placed under arrest to be arraigned on charges of mishandling classified documents, CNN reported on Tuesday citing anonymous sources.

The arrest will be conducted without the presence of any media and will be of a formal nature. Trump will be free to leave the courthouse after the arraignment.

In line with an agreement reached between court marshals and Trump’s bodyguards from the Secret Service, the former president will not be handcuffed, although his mugshot may be taken.

Trump will also have to sign a number of documents during his appearance in court.