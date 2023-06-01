Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine plotting power takeover in Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine are plotting to violently overthrow the Belarusian government but Minsk won’t let that happen, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the participants of the 52nd session of the CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services on Thursday.

"As for Belarus, I would like to note that in Poland, Lithuania and, unfortunately, Ukraine, members of illegal armed formations are being trained and attempts are being made to create extremist sleeper cells directly in the country. Recent facts testify to this," the Belarusian leader noted. According to him, essentially a scenario of taking power by force is being plotted. "That is, they are planning to forcibly take power. We can see that and we won’t let it happen," Lukashenko asserted.