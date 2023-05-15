TASS, May 15. The financial support allocated to Ukraine is turning Europe into a battlefield ‘to the delight of arms dealers’, with Paris not knowing what Kiev is actually doing with the money provided, former French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said.

"We remember how he [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky] was mentioned in the infamous documents testifying to major financial frauds. At the same time, I have information that, according to the international bank, France paid Ukraine 7.7 billion euros. I remind you that France's annual defence budget is 43 billion euros... By financing Ukraine, we are turning Europe into a battlefield, to the delight of arms dealers," the leader of the party ‘Get up, France’ told the independent media outlet Eu Reporter.

The French politician also opined that the president of the republic, Emmanuel Macron, no longer has "freedom of speech." "He is forced to go to China with [European Commission President] Mrs. [Ursula] Von der Leyen, who is watching over him. He obeys Joe Biden. Macron is no longer free," Dupont-Aignan pointed out, "But the worst thing is that the money of the French, the money that should go to the national defence of the state, is being paid to Zelensky. And we don't know what Zelensky is doing with this money, since he himself is only a pawn."

He recalled us that the Russian population in Donbass, according to the Minsk agreements, "should have acquired its special status - autonomy."

"Today, instead of trying to defuse the situation, we are sending billions of euros to arm Ukraine at a loss itself, bringing all of Europe out of order," the French politician added, "By continuing to strengthen NATO, we are pushing Russia into the arms of China. This historical madness will isolate Europe for the next 50 years. We must hear the voice of reason regarding what is happening in Ukraine, and, for this, France must return to [General Charles] de Gaulle's ‘real policy’."