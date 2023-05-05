Serbia to crack down on gun control, sets sights on ‘disarming’ country — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 5. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic instructed his country’s Interior Ministry on Friday to prepare amendments to the law which would tighten gun control rules.

"The government is instructing the Interior Ministry to prepare amendments to the law on weapons and ammunition, toughening gun storage rules and introducing a mandatory gun buyback program for those failing to comply with the rules," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

According to the Serbian leader, around 400,000 people will have to undergo an inspection after which no more than 30,000 to 40,000 guns will be left in the country, "and we will disarm Serbia almost completely."

These measures will target legal gun owners, while people who carry or store guns illegally will have to pay "huge fines," Vucic warned. Also, additional mental health checks will be introduced for people who own guns once every six to 12 months.

On May 3, a teenager opened fire at fellow students at a school in central Belgrade, killing eight schoolchildren and a security guard. Another six children and a teacher were injured and are now in the hospital. According to Serbian media reports, the 13-year-old attacker had two Molotov cocktails and two handguns on him. Vucic later ordered to place the attacker in a psychiatric hospital, since he cannot be held criminally responsible due to his age. A three-day mourning period was announced in the Balkan country.

Last night, a young man born in 2002 opened gunfire in Serbia, killing eight people and injuring 14. The attacker was detained after a long chase. Police are looking into the incident.