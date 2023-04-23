Sudan’s oldest prison attacked by unidentified persons, some inmates escape — TV

CAIRO, April 23. /TASS/. Sudan’s oldest prison Kobar in Khartoum has been attacked by unidentified persons, many inmates have managed to escape, the Al-Hadath television channel reported on Sunday.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were reported near the penitentiary facility earlier in the day. Among Kobar’s inmates are Sudanese ousted President Omar al-Bashir and many officials of his regime. According to Al-Hadath, all the political prisoners are still in custody.

In the small hours on Sunday, a similar incident occurred near the Soba prison south of Khartoum, many inmates escaped.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. According to the World Health Organization, the clashes left 413 people killed and some 3,500 injured.

The Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 260. According to it, more than 1,500 have been wounded and more than 20,000 have fled their homes.