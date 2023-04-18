Syria to open embassy in Tunisia in near future — top diplomat

RABAT, April 18. /TASS/. Syria will open its embassy in Tunisia in the near future, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said following his meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday.

"Following the courageous decision of President Kais Saied to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, a new Syrian ambassador will be appointed to head the embassy, which will open soon," Tunis Afrique Presse quoted him as saying.

The top Syrian diplomat and the Tunisian president discussed the developments in the Arab region and reaffirmed the common will to double their efforts in the interests of the Arab nation, the news agency noted.